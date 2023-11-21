Dane released from Detention Center in Bangkok

Danish businessman Stig Wulff was Tuesday morning 21 November 2023 released from the Detention Center of the Thai Immigration Police in Bangkok after having been imprisoned for almost two months in the overcrowded facility.

From the day his lawyer was told he could be released on a guarantee amount of 120.000 THB, it took almost a month until it finally happened. The bail was collected among Stig’s family in Denmark and his Danish friends in Thailand and transferred to his lawyer about two weeks ago.

During the next month, he will have to report to the immigration police twice, before he will eventually attend the court meeting in Samui on 21 December 2023 to hear the outcome of his appeal case in the criminal case against him and his Thai wife for having fraudulently caused his former business partner to loose ownership of the resort, they owned together on Koh Phangan.

If the 65 year old Dane is acquitted, the opponent is likely to appeal the case to the highest court. If the lower court’s sentence of two and a half years imprisonment is upheld, the decision is final and he and his wife will each have to serve that sentence. According to his lawyer, there is a small window of opportunity for the lawyer to apply for permission to have the supreme court re-evaluate the case, but it may well be denied.

ScandAsia has previously characterized the case as “complicated” in an article on 17 October 2023. Listening to the Dane explain more details of the case yesterday following his release, it seems he seriously needs a lawyer to help him request a re-trial of the case. According to a legal opinion obtained by ScandAsia, his first trial could possibly be rendered invalid based on an error in the proceedings.

Stig Wulff is ready to present plenty of evidence that the business partner was informed and approved all along with the measures taken by the Dane and his wife in an attempt to raise the capital needed to pay an exorbitant debt to the Revenue Department. This evidence was, however, never presented to the lower court. He was not provided with an interpreter and before he knew it, the case was concluded and a compromise was struck with the opponent – and the court handed down a sentence of 2 years and 6 month imprisonment should he fail to honor that deal.