Welcoming new Danish community house in Bangkok

The Danish Church in Thailand opened on 1 March a community house in Soi Ruam Rudi 4 in walking distance from BTS station Chidlom. This exciting development marks a significant milestone for the Nordic community in Thailand, offering a space for connection, camaraderie, and cultural exchange.

Many may fondly recall the vibrant community hub managed by the Swedish Church in Sukhumvit soi 33, which served as a gathering place for not only church-related events but also a wide array of cultural and social activities. Its popularity extended beyond the Swedish community, welcoming individuals from across the Nordic region and beyond.

The significance of community houses like the one we now have in Soi Ruam Rudi cannot be overstated. They serve as vital centers of cultural exchange, providing a home away from home for expatriates and a platform for sharing traditions, fostering friendships, and supporting one another in times of need. These spaces play a crucial role in preserving and celebrating Nordic identity while promoting inclusivity and understanding among diverse communities.

With the Danish Church’s new community house, we have an opportunity to revitalize and expand upon this tradition of community building. Beyond its role as a place of worship, the new house promises to be a dynamic hub for cultural events, educational programs, and social gatherings. Other community organizations, like Thai Nordic Association, can and should rent space for their activities here. So should also the four Nordic chambers of commerce. And all the Nordic embassies in Bangkok.

It is vital that the Nordic community in Bangkok grabs this opportunity and supports the house. This is urgent as the house needs to be a success fast. Let us embrace this new chapter and rekindle the spirit of our Nordic community and celebrate that we finally once again have a place that we can call home.