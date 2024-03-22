Danish Artist host exhibition to send China a signal

The Danish artist Jens Galschiøt is hosting an exhibition in Brussel which includes a model of his famous sculpture “Pillar of Shame”. The exhibition is meant to show China that they can’t censor him.

“Pillar of Shame” is a sculpture of screaming faces and distorted bodies which is supposed to represent the 1989 Tiananment Square massacre. This subject is a very sensitive subject in China and the Chinese authorities have not to this day released an official death toll.

A model of the sculpture was placed at Hong Kong University and was controversially removed in 2021. The artist Jens Galschiøt has tried to get the sculpture back ever since without luck.

This new exhibition in Brussels is named “forbidden art” and was revealed this Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

Jens Galschiøt underlines that it is very intentional that the exhibition is placed outside the European Union’s main legislative building. He wrote on his website that the placement should be viewed as a strong signal to China about how their censorship does not apply in Europe.

Source: Yahoo News