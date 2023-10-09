AstraZeneca Thailand celebrates 40th Anniversary of its healthcare legacy

A celebration of the 40th Anniversary of AstraZeneca Thailand’s journey in healthcare and innovation was recently held at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The “40th Anniversary: Making Health Happen For People, Society, and Planet” were joined by SweCham board members President Peter Bjork, Vice Presidents Jan Eriksson, and Lars Andersson.

Moreover, SweCham Treasurer, Daniel Lindgren, Governor Anders Frummerin, Advisor and Founding Member Anders Lundquist, and Executive Director Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen also attended the event.

On this occasion, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) congratulated the company on its legacy.

“AstraZeneca Thailand, your unwavering commitment to innovation, healthcare, and improving lives is truly inspiring. In four decades, you have embodied excellence, compassion, and resilience, reshaping healthcare and saving lives,” wrote TSCC.

Source: Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC)