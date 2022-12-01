Community news / Denmark / Malaysia

DanCham Malaysia looking for volunteers for fastelavn 2023

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Help DanCham organizing fastelavn 2023. Image: DanCham

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham) has announced to be throwing its members a Fastelavnsfest in February 2023.

In order to ensure the festive day will run smoothly, the Chamber is looking for volunteers within the Danish community in Kuala Lumpur to be part of the organizing fastelavnsfest-committee.

If you would like to offer a hand, DanCham asks you to kindly send an email to secretariat@dancham.org.my with the subject title “Fastelavnsfest 2023” within 31 December 2022.

Fastelavn is a Nordic Carnival Tradition resembling Mardi Grass or Halloween.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danishcouncil

