Denmark / General news / Malaysia

Malaysian Danish Business Council to acquire new name

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment


With the approval of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia – SSM), the Malaysian Danish Business Council changes its name as of 6 September 2022 and will from there onwards be known as Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham Malaysia).

The Malaysian Danish Business Council was founded on 19 October 1992 and is a non-profit organisation with the aim of assisting Malaysian and Danish business women and men in their efforts to promote trade, services and investments between Malaysia and Denmark.

Related posts:

Denmark attended Kuala Lumpur dialogue Malaysian Danish Business Council Chairman published concern letter over Corona Crisis MDBC welcomes new team member MDBC celebrates virtual Flag Day

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.