Malaysian Danish Business Council to acquire new name



With the approval of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia – SSM), the Malaysian Danish Business Council changes its name as of 6 September 2022 and will from there onwards be known as Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham Malaysia).

The Malaysian Danish Business Council was founded on 19 October 1992 and is a non-profit organisation with the aim of assisting Malaysian and Danish business women and men in their efforts to promote trade, services and investments between Malaysia and Denmark.