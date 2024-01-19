Thailand implements stricter passport control on domestic flights to combat illegal overstays

Thailand has implemented stricter measures to address illegal overstays by foreigners – particularly in popular tourist areas.

Starting January 16, 2024, foreign travelers on domestic flights must present their original passport matching the boarding pass. In case of passport loss, alternatives like an emergency passport, non-Thai ID, or driving license are accepted.

The move aims to prevent visa overstays, which can lead to deportation and re-entry bans exceeding 90 days.

The measures reflect the government’s commitment to immigration system integrity and a welcoming environment for legitimate travelers.

Source: traveltradejournal.com