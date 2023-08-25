Bali Restaurant in Helsinki is finally open

Not far from the Helsinki City centre, a grand opening of the Bali Restaurant, established by the Indonesian diaspora in Finland, Mrs. Christie Chassiam and her husband Prof. Markku Känninen, was launched on 18 August 2023.

It began with a soft launch in April 2023, but now the Indonesian restaurant is finally here.

Ratu Silvy Gayatri, Indonesian Ambassador to Finland and Estonia, attended the opening, greeting and congratulating the event with prayer, followed by cutting a rice cone. A symbol of gratitude, where the top of a rice cone – a tumpeng – is cut and given to the most important person after a prayer. She said that the Indonesian cuisine could be a bridge between Finnish and Indonesian people.

Rendang, chicken opor, fried tempeh, bakwan and many other dishes was served at the event. And it wasn’t just foreigners who were interested in tasting the food who were invited – but indeed also Indonesians missing their own local cooking.

