Indonesia and Sweden in waste-conversion cooperation

The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is cooperating with Swedish Swedfund International AB in applying technology that convert waste into renewable energy.

The agreement was inked by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Maria Håkansson, the CEO of Swedfund International AB. The agreement was signed at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, August 23.

“The PUPR Ministry commits to applying sustainable environment-oriented principles in constructing infrastructures,” Minister Hadimuljono noted in a statement.

Hadimuljono remarked that waste generated in Indonesia could be used as a highly potential source of energy. He added that the country hasn’t capitalized on the potential, as most of its waste ends up in landfills.

“We established this cooperation by taking into account the Swedish government’s reliable expertise in converting waste into a source of renewable energy,” he stated.

The cooperation agreement will be implemented by the PUPR Ministry through its Directorate General of Cipta Karya.

Source: antaranews.com