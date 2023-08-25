Indonesia Day celebrated in Finland

To celebrate the 78th Indonesian Independence Day, the Tampere Finland-Indonesia Association held an event on 20 August, at Laikunlava Cultural Centre in Tampere, Finland.

Indonesian Ambassador in Helsinki, H.E, Mrs Ratu Silvy Gayatri, opened with a speech expressing appreciation for the Indonesian community in the city, who actively initiated the activity by involving the participation of the local community so they could get to know Indonesia better.

Celebrated in a public space, the event attracted the residents’ attention with their cultural performances such as Nusantara dance and live Indonesian music. Food was also a natural part of the event. Anything from goat fried rice, noodles, satay, padang rice and desserts were being sold. And if one wanted a cup of authentic Indonesian coffee, that was possible as well.

Furthermore, adults and children were also included in games and competitions like cracker-eating and marble carrying – so there was really something for everyone.

The Indonesian Embassy presented information about the South-East Asian country in a booth, and the Overseas Elections Committee Team were also present for the 2024 General Election socialization to the Indonesian residents of the Finnish city.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Public of Indonesia