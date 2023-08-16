Finnish brand Marimekko expands to Vietnam and Malaysia

The Finnish clothing and lifestyle brand, Marimekko, are now opening two new markets in Vietnam and Malaysia, according to a press release by the company, which was published 15 August.

This is due to a ‘loose-franchise’ partnership with Jaspal Group, who operates brands such as Diesel and Asics, and is already present in four Asian countries.

“(We see a growing interest in Asia towards the Finnish design house renowned for its bold prints and colors, so now is a good time to make Marimekko available to local consumers and tourists alike in Vietnam and Malaysia,” tells CEO of Jaspal Group’s Deputy, Yosathep Singhsachathet.

The stores in Vietman will be located in the Lotte Mall Westlake in Hanoi and in the Takashimaya Mall in Ho Chi Minh City. For Malaysia, the Finnish store will have its debut in KLCC Mall as well as The Exchange TRX Mall – both in Kuala Lumpur. An online store is also to be launched, the release states.

Whilst citing Asia as their ‘most important geographical area’ they also announced in June that they will expand their services to Singapore, where another store out of the present 80 Asian-located Marimekko shops will find its home in September this year.

“These fast-growing markets provide interesting opportunities for Marimekko’s international growth and hence support our company’s objective to scale the Marimekko business in the upcoming years,” says Natacha Defrance, Marimekko’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Region East, and adds that the company is looking forward to introducing Marimekko’s concept to the new countries.

Source: Marimekko