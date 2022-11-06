Bangchak invests more in Norway OKEA

Thailand’s energy company, Bangchak Group has continued its investment in the Norewgian OKEA ASA since the beginning of November 2022 by acquiring three more petroleum fields, including the Brage field, the Ivar Aasen field, and the Nova field.

This will not only increase the petroleum production to over 7,000 barrels per day, but it will also make the total of OKEA’s production to be 25,000-27,000 barrels per day in the upcoming 2023 and 2024.

The total amount of this recent investment is over 1.1 billion Norwegian kroner (over 4,000 million baht), reported MGR Online.

“The expansion of our business here is significantly in accordance with OKEA’s growth strategy. It reflects how Bangchak Group values energy sustainability and environment as well as the general access to energy resources,” said Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Chief Executive Officer of Bangchak Group and the Chairman of OKEA ASA.

Source: https://mgronline.com/greeninnovation/detail/9650000104885