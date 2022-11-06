Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Sweden

China Geely carmaker enters EU market with “top quality” products

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Chinese carmarker, Geely Auto Group has officially entered the EU market after it recently signed an agreement with the Hungarian car importer, Grand Automotive Central Europe (GACE).

“This partnership with GACE represents a significant step forward for Geely’s globalization ambition,” said Xue Tao, executive deputy general manager of Geely Auto International Corporation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Viktor Molnar, chief executive officer (CEO) of GACE remarked the positive feedback from the European customers on Chinese cars and shared that most products made in China are considered to be “top quality” and even better than many European brands.

Molnar added that “since we are going forward with e-mobility, electric vehicles, I think the Chinese manufacturers have a super great chance to improve the overall quality and the leadership in technology.”

Geely’s Geometry C, the premium category electric car models are expected to be distributed in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the first half of 2023.

Source: http://en.ce.cn/main/latest/202211/05/t20221105_38212101.shtml

Related posts:

Volvo Cars announced to no longer sell petrol or diesel cars in Denmark Volvo identifies faulty engine part Volvo’s China sales saw the biggest increase in the first quarter of 2021 Is Volvo Swedish or Chinese?

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.