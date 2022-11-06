China Geely carmaker enters EU market with “top quality” products

The Chinese carmarker, Geely Auto Group has officially entered the EU market after it recently signed an agreement with the Hungarian car importer, Grand Automotive Central Europe (GACE).

“This partnership with GACE represents a significant step forward for Geely’s globalization ambition,” said Xue Tao, executive deputy general manager of Geely Auto International Corporation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Viktor Molnar, chief executive officer (CEO) of GACE remarked the positive feedback from the European customers on Chinese cars and shared that most products made in China are considered to be “top quality” and even better than many European brands.

Molnar added that “since we are going forward with e-mobility, electric vehicles, I think the Chinese manufacturers have a super great chance to improve the overall quality and the leadership in technology.”

Geely’s Geometry C, the premium category electric car models are expected to be distributed in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the first half of 2023.

Source: http://en.ce.cn/main/latest/202211/05/t20221105_38212101.shtml