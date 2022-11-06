Join European Languages Cafe 2022

Anyone interested in bettering their European languages skills and exploring more on European cultures should not miss the upcoming event, “European Languages Cafe.”

As the event is to be on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 starting from 2.30 PM to 6 PM at Alliance Française de Bangkok (MRT Lumphini Station Exit 3), Bangkok, be ready to join various interesting activities for sharpening one’s mind, organized t by the European Union in Thailand and the EU Member States.

Please note that every admission is free of charge throughout the event.

For attending, please register here.