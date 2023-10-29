Bangkok-based hotel to launch new property in Finland

Bangkok-based hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels announced the launch of the five-star “NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa” in Helsinki, Finland as a part of its expansion plans in the Nordic region.

“We are pleased to announce our first property in Finland and consequently increase our presence in the Nordic countries. We believe this is a market with significant growth potential for Minor Hotels,…” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International.

The project is Minor Hotels’ second property in the Nordic region, after the opening in 2021 of the NH Collection Copenhagen. It is currently under construction in partnership with the Finnish firm, Ylva.

Leea Tolvas, CEO of Ylva said, “We are very excited to bring a new operator to the market, known worldwide for its unique luxury destinations…”

The NH Collection Helsinki Grand Hansa will combine two of the city’s most iconic and recognizable buildings: the Kaleva building (known as the Hotel Seurahuone) and the New Student House (home to the famous Hansa Hotel between 1924-1968), as well as a more recently constructed extension.

It will be located on the main street of Helsinki, Mannerheimintie, in front of the central station and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

