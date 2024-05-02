Chinese researchers arrive in Svalbard

Three Chinese researchers arrived in Svalbard, Norway, this Monday, 29 April 2024. They will work at China’s Yellow River Station conducting different surveys across the region throughout the year.

The Yellow River Station was established in 2004 and is the China’s first Arctic research station. The expeditions from the station have slowly resumed to a post-pandemic amount since last July. The main fields that the Yellow River Station focus on are glaciology, terrestrial and marine ecology, and space physics.

The three researchers who just arrived are just a tiny part, compared to how many researchers will pass through the Station during this year. It is expected, according to Hu Zhengyi, head of the Yellow River Station, that the station will host over 50 researchers this year.

Source: China Daily