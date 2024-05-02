AstraZeneca admits covid-19 vaccine can cause blood clots

AstraZeneca has admitted in court, that their Covid-19 vaccine can cause rare side effects such as blood clots and low platelet count. This was the result of a lawsuit, which was filed in the UK. AstraZeneca admitted, that their vaccine could cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in very rare cases.

The lawsuit is a so-called class action lawsuit, where a group of people go together to build a case. The lawsuit claims, that the vaccine has led to death and severe injuries and seeks damages up to £100 million for around 50 victims.

The vaccine produced by the British and Swedish company was widely distributed in the Southeast Asian countries. Thailand received at least 26 million doses, Malaysia received 14 million doses and Indonesia received at least 3,5 million doses. It was administered in over 150 countries worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: themalaysianinsight.com