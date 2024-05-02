Denmark’s Carlsberg reports revenue boost

Carlsberg reported a 4,4 percent increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2024. The revenue was especially boosted by the high sales of name brand beers. Sales of Carlsbergs namesake brands grew 15 percent, driven by China, Vietnam, India and Ukraine.

According to the company’s CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Carlsberg is very satisfied with the growth of their premium portfolio and the revenue growth in Asia, which are both strategic areas.

Sales have been lower in recent years, since Moscow took control of the Danish company’s Russian production, after Carlsberg had decided to leave Russia as a response to the war in Ukraine. This reportedly led to a loss of over 40 billion Danish crowns in 2023.

Source: thelocal.dk