Beijing subway now easier for tourists as Norway joins China’s visa-free list

Tourists in Beijing can now navigate the city’s massive subway network with greater ease. As of September 13, international credit cards such as Visa and MasterCard are accepted at subway turnstiles, allowing travelers to simply “tap-and-go” without the need for purchasing tickets from vending machines. This new feature was made possible through the upgrading of over 20,000 facilities across 490 stations on Beijing’s 27 subway lines.

Beijing is the first city in mainland China to adopt this system, making it more accessible for foreign tourists. Dennis Chang, MasterCard’s executive vice president for Greater China, praised the initiative, noting how it streamlines travel for visitors and eliminates cumbersome steps. This move also aligns with Beijing’s broader strategy to position itself as an international exchange center.

Coinciding with the subway upgrades, China has also expanded its visa-free travel policies. Norway is one of the latest countries added to the list, along with Poland and Australia. This has significantly boosted tourism, with inbound trips by foreigners reaching 17.3 million between January and July 2024—a 183% increase from the previous year.

The new visa-free travel option for Norwegian citizens, combined with the more convenient public transport system, makes China even more accessible. As China continues to open up to international visitors, improvements like these enhance the overall travel experience for millions of tourists.