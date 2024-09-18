Business in Asia / Denmark / Philippines / Retail & Wholesale

Danish company Tempur opens immersive showroom in the Philippines

Photo from Tempur Philippines’ instagram

Tempur, a global sleep solutions brand from Denmark, launched a new experiential showroom in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig. This follows the success of the first Tempur cinema in the same location, where visitors can relax on Tempur mattresses and adjustable beds.

The new showroom offers a range of sleep products, including mattresses, pillows, and accessories. A standout feature is the immersive sleep pod, allowing customers to experience Tempur’s products firsthand. Visitors can even take a nap to understand the brand’s unique comfort and support better.

Celebrities like Maja Salvador-Nuñez and Mylene Dizon attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding flair to the opening event. Stephen Sy, president of Focus Global Inc., highlighted how the showroom complements the Tempur cinema, letting customers easily purchase products they’ve tested.

Tempur is known for its NASA-developed material that adapts to body temperature, providing optimal support and pressure relief. The brand recently earned the “Made in Green” certification, ensuring that its products meet high environmental and safety standards.

This new showroom aims to redefine sleep experiences for customers in the Philippines while promoting eco-conscious sleep solutions.

