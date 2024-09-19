Danish Ambassador presents credentials to Singapore’s President

Danish Ambassador to Singapore Jakob Brix Tange officially presented his credentials to Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on September 17, 2024, at a formal ceremony held at the Istana. This event marks Ambassador Tange’s official appointment as Denmark’s representative in Singapore, further strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He was joined by Deputy Head of Mission, Rasmus Bjørnø, and Consul Katrin Stefania Leo, the ceremony paves the way for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, sustainability, and innovation. Ambassadors from Portugal and Equatorial Guinea also presented their credentials on the same day.