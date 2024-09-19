Community news / Denmark / Singapore

Danish Ambassador presents credentials to Singapore’s President

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment
Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)

Danish Ambassador to Singapore Jakob Brix Tange officially presented his credentials to Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on September 17, 2024, at a formal ceremony held at the Istana. This event marks Ambassador Tange’s official appointment as Denmark’s representative in Singapore, further strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He was joined by Deputy Head of Mission, Rasmus Bjørnø, and Consul Katrin Stefania Leo, the ceremony paves the way for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, sustainability, and innovation. Ambassadors from Portugal and Equatorial Guinea also presented their credentials on the same day.

Related posts:

Ambassador Vizard reflects on Singapore in exclusive interview Ambassador Landi focused on a green transition in Singapore Denmark and Singapore strengthen robotics ties

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *