Burapha Agro-Forestry, the Laos-Swedish plantation to continue improving product quality

Laos Deputy Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone, urged the management of Laos-Swedish plantation and wood product manufacturer Burapha Agro-Forestry to continue to improve the quality of its products to meet the demand of domestic and export markets, a news report said.

The vice premier and his team visited the company in Hinheup district, Vientiane province on 3 May 2022.

Burapha is the oldest foreign direct investment company in Laos and has an extensive knowledge of Laos and a wide regional network and had acquired 8,400 ha and planted 4000 ha by the end of 2018.

The news report went on to say that the company recently initiated the second step in its expansion by in establishing a state of the art Plywood Mill and supplying integrated plantations.