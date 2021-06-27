Business Finland co-host China-Finland matchmaking event

Business Finland supports Finland-China innovation collaboration and recently co-hosted a China-Finland high-tech field matchmaking event both online and in the city of Nanjing, in China’s Jiangsu province, the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai shared in a recent update.

The opening remarks were delivered by Consul General Pasi Hellman and the event gathered Finnish and Chinese enterprises and other organizations to explore collaboration possibilities in innovative high-tech and other solutions in smart city development, health, energy and environment, and many other fields.

Innovation collaboration can offer a gateway for companies to develop scalable business and more than 30 Chinese and Finnish companies presented their collaboration opportunities.

The event was also co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and together with Business Finland, they will provide funding for the most innovative Sino-Finnish joint project proposals.

The hybrid event proved to be very popular as more than 72,000 people followed it online, most of them in China.