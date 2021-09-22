Business Finland China and partners introduce Finnish offering in clean energy

On 23 September, Business Finland China, Smart Energy Finland program, and China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP) will organize a Forum to introduce Finnish offering in clean energy, and promote cooperation with CECEP, who will select Finnish company representatives to the Forum/webinar from among registered companies.

More about the event:

China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP) is a gigantic Chinese state-owned enterprise specializing in energy efficiency, clean energy, and environmental protection. CECEP has nearly 50,000 employees, more than 500 subsidiaries and its business has expanded across China and beyond, radiating to 107 countries and regions around the world.

Along with the 30.60 carbon neutrality target committed by the Chinese government in 2020, CECEP, as a flagship enterprise in the energy industry, undertakes tremendous responsibilities and tasks in helping the Chinese government to fulfill the goal of the energy sector.

The full-day event will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session (9:00-12:00 Beijing time) will be a live event in Beijing targeted at the Finnish companies which have local representatives in China. The afternoon session (9:30-12:00 Helsinki time/ 14:30-17:00 Beijing time) is a webinar aimed at companies that are only able to participate online. Please notice that the morning live Forum is in Chinese and the afternoon webinar is in English.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Finnish energy companies with advanced technologies and offerings including biomass energy, waste energy recycling and utilization, energy efficiency, distributed energy system, and CHP, clean district heating and cooling, digitalization of energy systems.

