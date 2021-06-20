Business Finland co-hosted China-Finnish Maritime Seminar in Shanghai

On 16 June, Business Finland hosted, in cooperation with the Team Finland network, China Shipowners’ Association, and China Association of National Shipbuilding Industry, a China-Finland Maritime seminar on Finnish solutions for green and smart ships in Shanghai.

Updating on the event, the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai said in a post via their official Facebook page, that the event was opened with a video greeting from Mika Lintilä, Minister of Economic Affairs and that more than 100 participants, both online and offline, took part in the seminar

The seminar introduced Finnish maritime solutions in areas such as digitalization, ship design, and carbon neutrality, and in his speech, Minister Lintilä pointed out that several Finnish maritime companies have been present in the Chinese market for decades already.

“The event provided a great opportunity for strengthening good co-operation between Chinese and Finnish companies,” the Consulate General said.