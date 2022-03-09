Team Finland’s Shipbuilding and Shipping industry in China event was a success

Team Finland Hybrid Event on Shipbuilding and Shipping industry in China was held last Friday in Shanghai.

According to the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai, more than 70 people from Finland and China participated in the event both offline and online.

Referring to the event, the Consulate General notes that learning about the shipbuilding and shipping industries in China and bringing the Finnish smart shipping solutions forward helps explore new solutions needed for the transformation of the shipping and maritime industry.

It also supports China’s low carbon development process, the Consulate General adds.