Team Finland visited Penang

A delegation from the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur together with Business Finland has just concluded their visit to Penang, Malaysia.

According to the Embassy, Team Finland’s visit has been full of fruitful meetings. Team Finland has met with YAB Chow Kon Yeow, the Chief Minister of Penang, and TYT Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak. Team Finland also met with the Governor of Penang and had an interesting visit to Polar Electronic.

All of Team Finland’s meetings in Penang have provided valuable insight into this economically and culturally prominent state, the Embassy says.

Honorary Consul of Finland in Penang Dato’ Poh Kim Seng has held the position for 30 years and has provided Team Finland all the assistance and support in arranging this excursion, the Embassy notes.

Moreover, the Embassy states that the visit was concluded with an excellent event on Finnish Experience in education, co-hosted with Finnish Education Solutions, bringing together professionals in the field of education from all over Malaysia, as well as interesting meetings with Penang Green Council and Invest Penang, among others.