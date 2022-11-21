Call to action for companies to engage in sustainable actions at GO ESG ASEAN 2022 Summit

As a supporting partner, the Danish Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DanCham) said it was pleased to announce the return of the GO ESG ASEAN 2022 Summit, themed “Data Driven Sustainability – Accelerating ESG Impact for ASEAN”, organized by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB).

The Summit is a part of the SDG Ambition Month -a call to action for companies to engage in sustainable actions for business resilience. This month-long event offers a series of sustainability-focused conferences, forums, workshops and exhibitions catered to various industries such as Corporates, Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This year’s Summit aims at highlighting the key role of ESG data in accelerating ASEAN’s sustainability agenda and will be held on 24 November in Kuala Lumpur.

Among others, Huawei Chief Global Impact Officer and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Head of Innovation will be keynotes speakers while over 30 distinguished leaders and sustainability experts from the UN, Bloomberg, Sarawak Energy, Tata Consultancy Services Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia Berhad, Unilever Indonesia, Charoen Pokphand Group and more will discuss and debate topics of ESG data capture, measuring, analysis, presentation and sharing as well as sustainability big data strategies to strengthen public-private partnerships to accelerate the SDGs.

Further information: https://www.sdgambitionmonth.com/goesg

Source: https://www.facebook.com/danishcouncil