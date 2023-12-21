China / Community news / Denmark

Secure your spot for Transformative Leadership Training in Beijing 2024

Members and partners of the Danish Chamber of Commerce get a discount if they sign up for the Transformative Leadership Training Program in Beijing.

The two-day program was held for the first time in August and received positive feedback from participants. Therefore the course will be available again in March 2024.

During the two days, participants will be taken through five different workshops. Those will be the following subjects:

  • Defining Transformative Leadership
  • Characteristics of Great Leaders
  • The 4 Areas of Performance
  • Back to basic :The 4 Pillars of Leaders
  • 5s Action Plan

“This program is designed to guide you in acquiring and mastering essential knowledge and skills through action learning, supplemented by real-world examples and workshops sessions. Additionally, you will receive team coaching to effectively apply what you have learned back in your workplace, facilitating a genuine transformation in your leadership abilities.”

Who, what, where

Behind the course is trainer Martin Voon, Managing Partner at Specifique Consulting. 19-20 March, he will be leading the course from 9.30 am – 4.30 pm at FunFarmFam, Loutai Village East entrance, Tianzhu County, Shunyi District, Beijing, China.

Lastly, be aware that the course language is in Chinese. For DanCham members the price is 4500 RMB, and for non-members 6000 RMB.

You can register here. The space is limited.

