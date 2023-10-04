Christmas Lunch at DanCham 2023 lo

Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce kicks off December month with a Christmas Lunch at the Royal Danish Embassy. And you’re invited.

Between 11.30 am and 5pm on 1 December 2023 one is able to experience some typical Christmas spirit, eat traditional Danish Christmas food and just have an overall ‘hyggelig’ time. A live band will be playing cheerful Christmas carols and other classics, making the embassy the ideal place for celebrating the annual festive holidays.

Up until November you can get early-bird prices. 2500 THB for members of DanCham, and 3000 THB for non-members. You can register here.

Last year more than 100 people attended the annual holiday lunch.

“Both members, non-members and many guests from Denmark visiting family and friends in Thailand had a prime time although some unaccustomed to having a Christmas Lunch in the warm weather,” DCCT wrote on their Facebook page after the event.

Source: DanCham