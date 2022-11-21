Watch Hungarian movie Búék as part of Europe in Cinema series in Kuala Lumpur

The European Union in Malaysia calls attention to the Europe in Cinema series being concluded on 6 December with 2018 Hungarian movie “Búék (Happy New Year)” by Krisztina Goda.

The story takes place on New Year’s Eve which a group of childhood friends have been celebrating together for years. As they decide on having no secrets, they play a game in which anyone receiving a text, email, picture or audio must share it with the group. The game starts out playfully but quickly turns serious when serious lies come out into the open.

Europe In Cinema (EIC) began in Kuala Lumpur in January 2022. Each month throughout the year, one European movie have been selected for free screening at GSC Quill City Mall.

EIC 2022 is organized by the Malaysian Cluster of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC Malaysia) with Cinema Online as its online partner.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/390946485?fbclid=IwAR1qavIDa6TpHwj8ZKdqeLH6jsILFLlnl8anSQFI2bjq_yqQhbBrwOBlO4c

For reserving a seat, email full name to embassyofhungaryinkl@mfa.gov.hu

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia