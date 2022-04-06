Cambodia’s GDT and Sweden’s Taxation Authority held training week in Phnom Penh

On 1 April, Cambodia’s General Department of Taxation (GDT), represented by H.E. Bun Neary, and the Swedish Taxation Authority (STA) held a closure meeting with GDT staff. The staff have taken part in various training and workshops during the week, carried out by 11 STA experts, the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh informs.

The STA experts represented various professional taxation areas, and the mission has during the week addressed areas such as Taxpayer services; Personal income tax/capital gain tax; Small, medium, and large taxpayers, Strategic issues, and Tax system reform.

Moreover, the Section Office notes that the training is part of the cooperation between the sister organizations GDT and STA and represents one out of four sub-projects of the Programme for Accountability and Transparency, phase II, (PAT II) financed jointly by the EU and Sida.

The objective of PAT II is to strengthen the demand for and supply of public transparency and accountability through institutional capacity building. It complements the EU support to the Public Financial Management Reform Programme (PFMRP) during the period 2020-2022.