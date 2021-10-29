As of 1 November 2021, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok will take over all consular services for Swedes in Cambodia while the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh will remain in its current form until 30 November when Sweden’s representation in Cambodia will be transformed into a Section Office that will be organizationally under the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok.

According to the Embassy, the Section Office will not have any seconded staff from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, but the office will be staffed by seconded staff from Sida (Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency) responsible for handling Sweden’s development assistance to Cambodia in accordance with Sweden’s Regional Strategy for Development Cooperation to Asia and the Pacific.

The Section Office will be part of the Foreign Service, which is also evident from the coat of arms that will remain outside the office – “Swedish Embassy”.

The official name of the Section Office will be ‘Sveriges ambassad Sektionskansli i Phnom Phnom Penh’ and in English ‘Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh’.

For Swedish citizens in need of consular services, contact Bangkok as below.

Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +66 2 263 72 00 / +66 2 263 72 11