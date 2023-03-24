Cambodia / International relations / Sweden

Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh signs agreement to support Transparency International Cambodia

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
The logo of Transparency International Cambodia.

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh signed an agreement with Transparency International Cambodia (TIC) for support in 2023 last week.

According to the embassy’s Facebook page, the agreement is a continued core support that will allow TIC to continue the important work.

Previously, TIC mainly received support from Sida – Styrelsen för Internationellt Utvecklingssamarbete European Union in Cambodia under the PAT Program (Partnership for Accountability and Transparency).

The program was wrapped up with successes at the end of 2022.

TIC’s purpose is to increase public accountability and transparency through demand-driven advocacy and dialogue, especially related to youths in Cambodia.



