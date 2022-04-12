RoCK presented civil society´s report at the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh

Rainbow Community Kampuchea (RoCK) recently visited the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh to present a civil society report on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Rights and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in Cambodia for the mid-term reporting period of Cambodia’s third Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Sweden is supporting RoCK through the framework support to RFSU and the Embassy of Sweden Section Office informs that out of the nine recommendations related to the protection of SOGIESC rights that were accepted by the Cambodian Government, Sweden made a recommendation to “Introduce new legislation that guarantees equality and explicitly prohibits discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons”.

The two teams also discussed and exchanged views on ways forward for supporting the promotion and protection of equal rights of LGBT+ persons in Cambodia.