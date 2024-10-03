Carlsberg and Grab Cambodia have partnered to promote responsible drinking in Cambodia. The collaboration, announced on September 27, is part of Carlsberg’s #CelebrateResponsibly campaign. The year-long initiative aims to reduce drunk driving and encourage safe celebrations by offering discounted Grab rides to popular Carlsberg outlets in Phnom Penh.

This partnership highlights Carlsberg’s commitment to responsible drinking. The campaign will use Grab’s platform to spread awareness and encourage moderate consumption, focusing on safety and health. The campaign will engage consumers, retailers, and law enforcement across the country.

Source: The Phnom Penh Post