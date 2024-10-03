The Swedish networking and telecommunications company Ericsson, in collaboration with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), achieved Malaysia’s first 5G-powered live broadcast during the 2024 National Day parade in Putrajaya.

The event demonstrated the benefits of 5G technology, showcasing enhanced video performance, greater mobility, and increased flexibility for camera operators. The live broadcast was streamed via DNB’s 5G Standalone network, offering improved real-time control and lower latency compared to traditional satellite and cable methods.

David Hägerbro, Ericsson’s Head of Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said, “Malaysia’s successful 5G rollout offers widespread availability, affordability, and a world-class network experience with advanced features for consumers and businesses, as well as the crucial broadcast services provided by RTM.”

Ericsson highlighted the success as a proof-of-concept for 5G in live broadcasting, emphasizing its potential to transform future coverage.

Source: Soyacincau