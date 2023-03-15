Carlsberg’s whistleblower line has major problems in Xinjiang

Carlsberg’s Whistleblower line has major problems in one of the company’s most exposed work areas.

This was uncovered by a test carried out by Danish TV 2 and the media Danwatch. Carlsberg itself has later confirmed the problem.

Carlsberg highlights the whistleblower line as a central part of their human rights policy. But no one on the line speaks the language of the oppressed Uyghurs.

In the wake of critical stories about Carlsberg’s business in the Chinese province of Xinjiang (here), TV 2 and Danwatch tested whether anyone spoke Uyghur on Carlsberg’s whistleblower line.

The language belongs to the Uyghur people, who have been suppressed by the Chinese state for several years. It is not unusual for Uyghurs not to speak Mandarin or any other languages.

Carlsberg held a general meeting on Monday, where human rights were on the agenda. Carlsberg’s chairman of the board, Henrik Poulsen, particularly highlighted Carlsberg’s whistleblower line.

But when TV 2 called the whistleblower line in China, the Uyghur language was not an option.

“It is extremely important for Carlsberg that everyone has the opportunity to raise concerns anonymously,” writes Carlsberg’s communications director, after being notified of the test result.

Source: tv2.dk