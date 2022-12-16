Denmark / General news

Carlsberg acquires Canadian brewer Waterloo in $106 million deal

- by Jeannette Hinrup
Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Canadian Waterloo Brewing. Photo: Carlsberg

As part of Danish brewer, Carlsberg’s, strategy of growing in categories beside its central beer market towards 2027, it has agreed to buy Canadian Waterloo Brewing for a total equity value of around $106 million in cash.

According to online media, Yahoo Finance, the buy was announced in a statement in which the brewer said Waterloo Brewing’s portfolio of local beers and ready-to-drink beverages complements Carlsberg’s own international beer and cider portfolio.

Carlsberg is yet awaiting Waterloo’s security holders to approve the deal, but expects a closing in the first half of 2023. Waterloo’s board recommends shareholders to vote in favor while the boards of both brewers have already approved the transaction.

