The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival is around the corner

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF)l is to be held from 8-12 November 2022, featuring 123 films in the theme of “Cinema for Humanities, Adaptability and Development.”

These films would include motion pictures, short films, documentaries, animation and contemporary Vietnamese works.

Plus, the festival will also have events like the Competition category, World Cinema Panorama, and more.

According to Vietnam News, the Competition category will see 11 films from India, Spain, Iran, Sri Lanka, Brazil, France, Myanmar, Poland, Sweden, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and the host country.

Vi Kiến Thành, head of the Cinema Department also noted that HANIFF this year will be organized as “adaptive, safe, and flexible conditions” in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic prevention.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1352591/the-6th-ha-noi-international-film-festival-opens.html