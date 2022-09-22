Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur invites to Independence Day- and Christmas events

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore is inviting Finns living in Malaysia to join an Independence Day event on 5 December 2022 and a Christmas devotion event on 8 December 2022. The travelling priest of Southeast Asia, Jyrki Markkanen, will be attending the Christmas devotion and both events will be held in the Ambassador’s Office.

The event is intended for adults, but children are welcome at the Christmas event. Official invitations for the events will be delivered when the occasions are near.

The Finnish Independence Day 2022, itsenäisyyspäivä, falls on 6 December and celebrates Finland’s declaration of independence from the Russian Empire in 1917. It is a national public holiday and a National Flag Day in Finland.

Interests in the events should be indicated on 12 October 2022. Visit the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur’s facebook page for further information.