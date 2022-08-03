12 Swedish companies in Thailand sign paternity leave pledge

So far, twelve Swedish businesses in Thailand have signed the paternity leave pledge on 1 August 2022, together with the Embassy of Sweden, Business Sweden in Thailand and the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce.

Electrolux Thailand Co., Ltd is a part of this step toward improvement of gender equality in workplaces.

The pledge is to offer male employees a month of paid paternity leave, so that children’s primary care does not have to be women’s responsibility alone.

General Manager of Electrolux Thailand, Mr. Ratchata Suttapattanon said:

“By increasing paternity leave, our aim is not only to empower fathers to contribute more at home, but also to highlight the importance of the business community to intentionally build corporate cultures that promote gender equality.”