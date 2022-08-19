Norwegian-Thai dancer is to perform at the Taipei Arts Festival

The Norwegian-Thai dancer Phitthaya “Sun” Phaefuang shared on Thursday,18 August 2022 that he will be performing at the Taipei Arts Festival on 26-27 August 2022 at the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

Sun said that his performance titled “Realness: Luk Kreung” will present the concept of gender and also highlight his mother’s past as a sex worker through choreography such as classical female dance, dharma practice, and walking meditation.

“You’re probably going to witness a new gender performance on the stage as I don’t think there is just masculinity and femininity. There is a huge diversity of gender energy, gender performance, and genders,” he added.

