Thailand joins film festival supporting LGBTQIA+ in Finland

Thai Diplomats from the Royal Thai Embassy in Finland joined the film festival, “Love is Love – LGBTQ+Summer Film Festival” that recently was organized in Helsinki, Finland.

According to The Standard, the Thai Embassy also received an amount of funds from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affair to support the gender diversity movement via the soft power via films.

At the festival, a Thai film director, Thanwarin Sukhapisit, was invited to join the event. Two of her directed films titled “Moments of Love” and “It Gets Better” were selected to be screened at the event’s opening and at the World Premiere by the Finnish organizer, Vinokino.

In joining the force for supporting the movement of equality and human rights for LGBTQIA+ people, the Thai embassy was the only embassy from all Asian embassies in Finland which participated in the event.

However, the act of passing the law of legal marriage for LGBTQIA+ members in Thailand still has been controversial.

The Standard reported that the humanity sector was not the only area Thailand expected to be a part of.  The Asian country also has looked forward to continue promoting economic cooperation, trade, investment, technology, innovation, BCG, digital sector as well as the Thai-EU free trade agreement (FTA) with Finland and other European countries.

Source: https://thestandard.co/thai-embassy-in-finland-supports-lgbtqia/

