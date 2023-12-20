Singapore and Scandinavia among strongest passports in the world

Both Singapore, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway are in the top 10 of strongest passports in the world of 2023.

The scores are calculated by VisaGuide World Passport Index, which evaluates and ranks the passports of 199 countries, based on various factors to determine their strength. The final value is assigned with a system called the Destination Significance Score (DSS), and the factors to be analyzed are the following:

Visa Free Travel: If no visa is required for passport holders from a country.

Electronic Travel Authorization: If passport holders can obtain an electronic travel authority (ETA).

Visa on arrival: For destination countries that require a visa on arrival.

Electronic visa (e-Visa): For destination countries where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure.

Embassy or other government-approved visas: If passport holders need to apply for a visa at an embassy or any other form of pre-departure government-approved permit.

Passport free travel. If passport holders can visit a country without a passport.

Banned Entry. If a passport holder is not allowed to enter a country.

Based on those values, Spain is the considered the strongest passport in the world currently. Singapore takes the second place, followed by Germany, Italy and France. Then comes the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Norway and then Denmark on a 10th place.

Regarding the rest of Southeast Asia, the ranks are as following. Malaysia 44th, Hong Kong on 45th, Taiwan 70th, Thailand 108th, China 117th, Philippines 124th, Cambodia 138th, Vietnam 143rd, Indonesia 144th, Laos on the 153rd place, Myanmar on 162nd,

Some countries with the most bans include Kosovo with 16 entry bans, Russia, Israel and more. But you can see the whole ranking system right here.