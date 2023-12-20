Denmark and Finland follow Scandinavian suit and signs US defence deal

American soldiers will soon be able to base soldiers and equipment in Denmark and have bases in Finland, after the two countries have signed a defence cooperation with the United States.

Earlier this month, Sweden made a similar deal. Norway has had one since 2021. Now, Denmark and Finland follow suit.

The last time Denmark had American troops on ground was during the Second World War, making this move a rather historic one. More specifically, the new agreement means Americans can station soldiers permanently at the airbases in Karup, Skrydstrup and Aalborg for both short and long periods of time. And the reason behind it is clear.

Better safe than sorry

“We are sending a clear signal that Denmark, together with the US, is taking even greater responsibility for Danish security — and that is absolutely necessary,” Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday, stressing the importance of close relationship with the US and NATO in terms of Denmark’s national security. Especially in tense times like these.

“The goal is: we must ensure peace not only now, but for the generations that come after us.”

NATO: Security for us, threat to Russia?

However, the only thing giving reason for concerns in Denmark is the fact that US soldiers will be prosecuted under US law if they commit a criminal offence while deployed.

But Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen is not worried.

He says the agreement was made with “full respect” for Danish law – and should anything happen, where Denmark would want to step in, then they’ll take it from there.

In Finland, the US is given forces unfettered access to 15 areas in Finland. These include four air bases and a military harbour. In other words, bringing the physical presence of NATO closer to Russia. Which Russia is not too excited about.

Russia’s Finnish Ambassador was summoned to object the new agreement made by Finland on 19 December. Moscow’s Foreign Ministry told the ambassador, that it would “not leave unanswered the buildup of NATO military potential on our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation, and would take the necessary measures to counter the aggressive decisions of Finland and its NATO allies,” according to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Source: DR and The Straits Times