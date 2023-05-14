China gives Norwegians 144 hours of visa-free entry

Norwegians will no longer have to apply for a visa to China if they are going to stay in the country for no more than six days, and are traveling to another country afterwards.

“China has decided to include Norway on the list of countries that qualify for 72 or 144 hours of visa-free transit on arrival,” China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a press briefing in Oslo Friday, May 12.

China has had this arrangement for 53 other countries in the past, but not for Norway.

“We welcome more Norwegian friends to China,” Qin added.

It was not said when the arrangement will come into effect.

Source: nrk.no