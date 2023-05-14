Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023, while Finland comes in second

Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday morning, after beating competitors from 25 countries in the finale.

As a previous winner in 2012, Loreen is the first woman to have won the contest twice, and the second person to do so after Johnny Logan from Ireland in the 80’s. Her victory then puts Sweden on level with Ireland as the most successful Eurovision countries.

“It was crazy,” Loreen said in an interview broadcast to reporters following her win. “I’m thankful.”

Finland’s Kaarija was second in a close-fought battle between the Nordic neighbors.

Britain hosted on behalf of Ukraine, which was crowned winner last year but could not host the event due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Source: straitstime.com