Chinese FM vows to further climate change cooperation with Norway

The fighting climate change and the transition to a green development model can become new key areas for China and Norway’s cooperation. This is according to the Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, May 12.

Qin made the remarks while meeting with members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Norwegian Parliament.

Qin said that this visit in Norway aimed at enhancing understanding, expanding consensus and promoting healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

“China and Norway’s cooperation has achieved fruitful results in various fields. This demonstrates that the cooperation conforms to the shared interests of both sides,” he added.

The Norwegian parliamentary members said that they are paying close attention to China’s development and its role in international and regional affairs, and appreciate China’s influence in tackling climate change.

China is Norway’s largest trading partner in Asia.

