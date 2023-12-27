Indonesia allows visitors to stay up to 60 days per entry

Indonesia announced a five-year new visa program, enabling visitors to stay up to 60 days per entry instead of 30.

Previously, it was possible to simply extend the 30-day single entry with another 30 days extension. But Indonesia’s tourism numbers have looked great this year. By 8 December, it already passed its target of 8,5 million tourists. So there’s a wish to continue the ambition.

In fact, Indonesia sets to target 40 million tourists by 2025. This happens alongside with the rest of Southeast Asia, who have also made changes in their visa policies to enhance tourism rates. And it’s been working.